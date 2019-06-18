You are here

Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 4:30 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended up 1 per cent Tuesday, building on the previous day's gains, as traders look ahead to a crucial meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.00 per cent, or 271.61 points, to 27,498.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.09 per cent, or 2.54 points, to 2,890.16 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.16 per cent, or 2.45 points, to 1,504.57.

