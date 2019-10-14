You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains

Mon, Oct 14, 2019 - 4:28 PM

doc77j0xyezj5z127z59hus_doc7723znbsthh87fty3xf.jpg
The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.81 per cent, or 213.41 points, to 26,521.85, marking a third straight advance.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Shares rallied on Monday in Hong Kong after China and the United States announced a partial trade deal that eased tensions between the economic superpowers.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.81 per cent, or 213.41 points, to 26,521.85, marking a third straight advance.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.15 per cent, or 34.22 points, to 3,007.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.43 per cent, or 23.37 points, to 1,660.33.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly