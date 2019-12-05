Hong Kong: Stocks end with healthy gains

The Hang Seng index added 0.59 per cent, or 154.48 points, to 26,217.04.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday as trade hopes returned following a report saying US and Chinese officials were closing in on a mini deal.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.74 per cent, or 21.35 points, to 2,899.47 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 1.15 per cent, or 18.45 points, to 1,626.97.

AFP