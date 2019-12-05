You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with healthy gains

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 4:27 PM

doc789qsw3mnfcxoruozo_doc72g6cg5rgky1gs5nllu3.jpg
The Hang Seng index added 0.59 per cent, or 154.48 points, to 26,217.04.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday as trade hopes returned following a report saying US and Chinese officials were closing in on a mini deal.

The Hang Seng index added 0.59 per cent, or 154.48 points, to 26,217.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.74 per cent, or 21.35 points, to 2,899.47 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 1.15 per cent, or 18.45 points, to 1,626.97.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 04:31 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan's 2nd-largest bank says it takes more than changing dress code to shake things up

[TOKYO] Japan's second-largest bank wants to change the mindset of its staff. It made a start by upending its dress...

Dec 5, 2019 04:23 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks diverge at open

[LONDON] European stock markets diverged at the open on Thursday following gains in Asia.

Dec 5, 2019 04:16 PM
Life & Culture

SK Group tycoon's wife lays claims to US$1.2b in divorce suit

[SINGAPORE] A new billionaire woman could emerge from what may turn out to be one of Asia's biggest divorce...

Dec 5, 2019 04:12 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end lower as investors shrug off positive trade signals

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday as investors appeared to shrug off positive signals about the US...

Dec 5, 2019 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

China says tariffs should be reduced for phase one trade deal with US

[BEIJING] Tariffs must be cut if China and the United States are to reach an interim agreement on trade, the Asian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly