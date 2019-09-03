Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.39 per cent, or 98.70 points, to 25,527.85.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares dropped Tuesday as investors fret over the lack of movement in China-US trade talks, with the two sides still unable to agree a schedule for a planned meeting this month.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 per cent, or 6.04 points, to 2,930.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.66 per cent, or 10.64 points, to 1,625.56.

AFP