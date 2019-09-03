You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 4:29 PM

Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares dropped Tuesday as investors fret over the lack of movement in China-US trade talks, with the two sides still unable to agree a schedule for a planned meeting this month.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.39 per cent, or 98.70 points, to 25,527.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 per cent, or 6.04 points, to 2,930.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.66 per cent, or 10.64 points, to 1,625.56.

AFP

