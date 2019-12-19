You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 4:38 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday, snapping a four-day rally, with investors taking profits following a trade deal-fanned boost while also winding down ahead of the festive break.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday, snapping a four-day rally, with investors taking profits following a trade deal-fanned boost while also winding down ahead of the festive break.

The Hang Seng index slipped 0.3 per cent, or 83.72 points, to 27,800.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended barely moved, inching up 0.02 points to 3,017.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ticked 0.2 per cent, or 3.59 points, higher to 1,713.03.

