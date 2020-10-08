You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed Thursday on a negative note as profit-takers moved in following four days of gains, though losses were tempered by hopes US lawmakers will eventually push through a stimulus.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.20 per cent, or 49.51 points, to 24,193.35.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.
AFP
