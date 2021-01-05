You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end with more gains

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 4:21 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended gains on Tuesday on continued optimism about the economic recovery, while traders also cheered news that the New York Stock Exchange had abandoned plans to delist three state-owned Chinese telecom companies.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.64 per cent, or 177.05 points, to 27,649.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.73 per cent, or 25.72 points, to 3,528.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.50 per cent, or 35.80 points, to 2,422.34.

AFP

