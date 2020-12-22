You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks end with more losses
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell for a third day Tuesday as investors worried about a surge in virus cases, which has overshadowed the passage of a US stimulus package.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.71 per cent, or 187.43 points, to 26,119.25.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.86 per cent, or 63.79 points, to 3,356.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.76 per cent, or 40.50 points, to 2,264.48.
AFP
