Hong Kong: Stocks enjoy rare upturn

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 4:36 PM

Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended higher Thursday as the spread of coronavirus shows signs of easing in China, with figures showing for the first time there were more infections reported outside the country than inside.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.31 per cent, or 82.13 points, to close at 26,778.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.11 per cent, 3.40 points, to 2,991.33 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which track stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.24 per cent, or 4.53 points, to 1,895.13.

AFP

