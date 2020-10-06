You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 4:25 PM

file7cbokppioyuhecuk7cg.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished up for the third consecutive trading day Tuesday following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by stimulus hopes and news Donald Trump had left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 per cent, or 212.87 points, to 23,980.65.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 04:43 PM
Life & Culture

Tasmanian Devils set paw on mainland Australia after 3,000 years

[SYDNEY] The world's largest surviving marsupial carnivore, the Tasmanian Devil, has been returned to the wild on...

Oct 6, 2020 04:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Relief extension to smoothen out credit costs for Singapore banks: analysts

ANALYSTS see a mild positive from the latest move by the Singapore regulator to extend debt relief for certain...

Oct 6, 2020 04:42 PM
Real Estate

Leasing volume for multiple-user factory spaces down 34.4% in July, Aug: report

LEASING volume for multiple-user factory spaces in Singapore dropped 34.4 per cent on the year to 1,577 transactions...

Oct 6, 2020 04:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS says 'relook 2020 winners', reduce exposure to supermarkets, glove makers

DBS Group Research on Tuesday said it is time for investors to reassess their positions, recommending that they...

Oct 6, 2020 04:35 PM
Life & Culture

The pressure to be perfect turns deadly for celebrities in Japan

[TOKYO] From the outside, Yuko Takeuchi seemed to have a golden life. She had won Japan's top acting award three...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

Gold eases after Trump's discharge, weaker US dollar cushions decline

Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman amid IPP lawsuit

About 200 single family offices in Singapore managing estimated US$20b assets in total

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for