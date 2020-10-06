You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished up for the third consecutive trading day Tuesday following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by stimulus hopes and news Donald Trump had left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus last week.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 per cent, or 212.87 points, to 23,980.65.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.
AFP
