Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed in the first few minutes of trade on Wednesday, building on a four-day rally, with investors upbeat about the strong US economic outlook.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.32 per cent, or 98.06 points, to 31,191.51.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.16 per cent, or 5.04 points, at 3,109.17, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.07 per cent, or 1.30 points, to 1,776.43.

AFP