You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 10:03 AM

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-083504.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed in the first few minutes of trade on Wednesday, building on a four-day rally, with investors upbeat about the strong US economic outlook.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.32 per cent, or 98.06 points, to 31,191.51.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.16 per cent, or 5.04 points, at 3,109.17, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.07 per cent, or 1.30 points, to 1,776.43.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Additional judicial manager files writ of summons against Acesian Partners

Jun 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Straits Trading, CFM Holdings, Ramba Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening