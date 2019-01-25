You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 9:45 AM

SL_hangseng_250119_62.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday, building on the previous two days' gains, with the technology sector boosted by healthy earning reports from top US firms including Texas Instruments.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday, building on the previous two days' gains, with the technology sector boosted by healthy earning reports from top US firms including Texas Instruments.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.60 per cent, or 161.90 points, to 27,282.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.18 per cent, or 4.57 points, to 2,596.26 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.05 per cent, or 0.60 points, to 1,322.90.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

