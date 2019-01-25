Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday, building on the previous two days' gains, with the technology sector boosted by healthy earning reports from top US firms including Texas Instruments.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.60 per cent, or 161.90 points, to 27,282.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.18 per cent, or 4.57 points, to 2,596.26 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.05 per cent, or 0.60 points, to 1,322.90.

AFP