You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 9:47 AM

rk_HangSengIndex_081119.jpg
The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 per cent, or 47.33 points to 27,894.56, extending its winning streak into a seventh straight day.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at Friday's open following another record lead from Wall Street, fuelled by fresh hopes for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 per cent, or 47.33 points to 27,894.56, extending its winning streak into a seventh straight day.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.51 per cent, or 15.27 points, to 2,993.98 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.56 per cent, or 9.33 points, to 1,661.10.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 09:40 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares pulled back at Friday's open, despite a Wall Street rally overnight on the back of news that the...

Nov 8, 2019 09:18 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.24...

Nov 8, 2019 09:08 AM
Energy & Commodities

Africa must quadruple power investment to supply electricity for all, IEA says

[JOHANNESBURG] African countries will need to quadruple their rate of investment in their power sectors for the next...

Nov 8, 2019 08:55 AM
Government & Economy

Japan September household spending surged 9.5% before tax hike

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending surged 9.5 per cent year-on-year in September, official data released on Friday...

Nov 8, 2019 08:53 AM
Government & Economy

China, US agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

[WASHINGTON] China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one"...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly