Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 per cent, or 47.33 points to 27,894.56, extending its winning streak into a seventh straight day.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at Friday's open following another record lead from Wall Street, fuelled by fresh hopes for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 per cent, or 47.33 points to 27,894.56, extending its winning streak into a seventh straight day.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.51 per cent, or 15.27 points, to 2,993.98 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.56 per cent, or 9.33 points, to 1,661.10.

AFP