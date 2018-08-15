Hong Kong: Stocks extend losing streak

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower for the third day in a row on Wednesday as investors were kept on edge by the Turkish financial crisis, which has spooked major Asian markets in recent days.

The Hang Seng index ended the day down 1.55 per cent, or 429.34 points, at 27,323.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2.07 per cent, or 57.70 points, to 2,723.26, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 2.12 per cent, or 32.08 points, to 1,481.82.

AFP