Hong Kong: Stocks extend losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed with further losses on Tuesday as a surge in virus infections around the world force governments to impose fresh lockdowns and other containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.69 per cent, or 182.23 points, to 26,207.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 per cent, or 1.89 points, to 3,367.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.39 per cent, or 8.74 points, to 2,256.43.

AFP