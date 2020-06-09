Hong Kong: Stocks extend rally at Tuesday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with more gains on Tuesday, extending a rally into a seventh day, with investors buoyed by a surge on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 wipe out all its losses for the year.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 per cent, or 129.24 points, to 24,906.01.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.06 per cent, or 1.76 points, to 2,939.54 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange edged up 0.17 per cent, or 3.12 points, to 1,860.01.

AFP