Hong Kong: Stocks extend rally to finish higher

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 4:34 PM

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 2.64 per cent, or 706.96 points, to 27,493.70.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Stocks surged across Hong Kong and mainland China on Thursday, tracking a Wall Street surge as investors cheered strong US data as well as Beijing's announcement that it will slash tariffs on US goods from next week.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 2.64 per cent, or 706.96 points, to 27,493.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.72 per cent, or 48.42 points, to reach 2,866.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index - which tracks stocks on China's second exchange - climbed 2.90 per cent, or 48.60 points, to 1,727.24.

AFP

