You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend rally with big gains

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 4:26 PM

AK_hkstocks_0111.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks surged on Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally following a strong lead from Wall Street as focus turns to the US presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.96 per cent, or 479.72 points, to 24,939.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.42 per cent, or 45.95 points, to 3,271.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.43 per cent, or 31.70 points, to 2,255.08.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 04:25 PM
Real Estate

Regus operator IWG sees improving sales activity

[BENGALURU] British office space provider IWG said on Tuesday it has started to see some improvement in its sales...

Nov 3, 2020 04:18 PM
Government & Economy

One Parisian infected with Covid-19 every 30 seconds - health minister

[PARIS] One Parisian is getting infected with Covid-19 every 30 seconds, while every 15 minutes there is a Parisian...

Nov 3, 2020 04:16 PM
Government & Economy

Re-Align Framework tackles power imbalance faced by small, micro firms

ON their own, small and micro enterprises with little leverage may be unable to renegotiate contracts that have...

Nov 3, 2020 04:13 PM
Government & Economy

Former Thai prime ministers to be part of reconciliation panel

[BANGKOK] Thailand's House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has approached at least four former premiers and representatives of...

Nov 3, 2020 04:06 PM
Consumer

Eggless egg-maker eat just prepping for europe rollout next year

[SAN FRANCISCO] Eat Just Inc is ready to sell plant-based eggs in western Europe: it's got a manufacturer, a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI jumps 1.4% on Tuesday afternoon as investors eye US election results

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election: Reuters/Ipsos

Hungry hogs spark a green fuel rethink by Chinese energy giant

Stocks to watch: FCT, LMIRT, Wilmar, CapitaLand, ARA Logos, Lendlease Reit

Looking for job advice? Try TikTok

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for