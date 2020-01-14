You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks extends gains at open

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Hong Kong stocks chalked up more healthy gains at the open on Tuesday after the US said it would no longer designate China a currency manipulator, further easing tensions between the two ahead of a trade deal signing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.67 per cent, or 194.59 points, to 29,149.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.16 per cent, or 5.10 points, to 3,120.67 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.31 per cent, or 5.72 points, to 1,828.07.

