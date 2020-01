Flags of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (C) and Hong Kong (R) are seen at Exchange Square.The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 2.6 per cent, or 711.50 points, to 26,449.13.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed sharply lower Thursday in a second day of steep losses, with markets concerned over the spread of a new SARS-like virus which has killed 170 people in China.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 2.6 per cent, or 711.50 points, to 26,449.13.

Mainland Chinese markets were still closed for the holidays.

