Hong Kong: Stocks fall at Monday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday as the death toll from China's new coronavirus jumped and concerns deepened over the potential economic fallout from the epidemic.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.18 per cent, or 48.89 points, to 27,766.71 in early trade.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.27 per cent higher, or 7.98 points, at 2,924.99.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened up 0.59 per cent, or 10.48 points, at 1,789.91.

