[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares fell at the open on Friday after US equities slipped overnight on disappointing earnings reports.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.66 per cent, or 188.23 points, at 28,406.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was 0.32 per cent, or 9.30 points lower, at 2,928.06.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.30 per cent, or 4.72 points, to open at 1,568.08.

AFP