Hong Kong: Stocks fall at open

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 9:49 AM

hkex.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday following falls on Wall Street amid growing fears over China's coronavirus epidemic as the death toll nears 1,500.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.11 per cent, or 31.44 points, to 27,698.56 in early trade.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 6.21 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 2,899.87.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 2.19 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 1,769.42.

AFP

