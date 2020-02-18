You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks fall at Tuesday's open

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Tuesday after Apple warned it would miss its quarterly revenue forecast as the new coronavirus takes a toll on corporate earnings and sparks economic jitters.
PHOTO: AFP

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.69 per cent, or 193.10 points, to 27,766.50 in early trade.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1 per cent, or 2.21 points, at 2,981.41.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened up 0.1 per cent, or 1.37 points, at 1,837.33.

AFP

