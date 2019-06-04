You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish down

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 4:32 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, reversing early gains from a bargain-hunting push, as fears persisted of a global slowdown sparked by the US-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.49 per cent, or 132.34 points, to 26,761.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.96 per cent, or 27.80 points, at 2,862.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.43 per cent, or 21.74 points, to close at 1,494.15.

