Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 4:32 PM

File picture of pedestrians walking past a stocks display panel showing activity of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. The Index gained 0.52 per cent, or 138.73 points on Tuesday to end 27,065.28.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with gains Tuesday, clawing back some of the hefty losses from the previous day but traders remained on edge as the city was hit by fresh protests that blocked key roads and shut businesses.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.52 per cent, or 138.73 points, to 27,065.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 per cent, or 4.85 points, to 2,914.82 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, also rose 0.17 per cent, or 2.75 points, to 1,614.19.

