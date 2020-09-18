Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended with gains Friday, closing the week on an upbeat note, though traders remain concerned about the lack of progress on a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.47 per cent or 114.56 points to 24,455.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.07 per cent or 67.65 points to 3,338.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.51 per cent or 32.92 points to 2,219.91.

AFP