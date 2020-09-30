You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 4:21 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed on a positive note Wednesday as traders welcomed factory data indicating China's economy continues to recovery from a pandemic-induced slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.79 per cent, or 183.52 points, to 23,459.05.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.20 per cent, or 6.31 points, to 3,218.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.05 per cent, or 1.09 points, to 2,149.54.

AFP

