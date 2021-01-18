Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note on Monday as investors welcomed data showing China's economy expanded at a quicker pace than expected last year.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.01 per cent, or 288.91 points, to 28,862.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.84 per cent, or 29.85 points, to 3,596.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.48 per cent, or 34.92 points, higher to 2,401.78.

AFP