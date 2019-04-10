You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 4:35 PM

Hong Kong stocks dropped Wednesday as optimism over the China-US trade talks were dented by concerns about a brewing tariffs row between Washington and the European Union.
The Hang Seng Index eased 0.13 per cent, or 37.93 points, to close at 30,119.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 per cent, or 2.27 points, to 3,241.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.21 per cent, or 3.73 points, to 1,779.28.

