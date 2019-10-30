Hong Kong stocks finish lower

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.44 per cent, or 119.05 points, to 26,667.71.

[HONG KONG] Stocks turned lower in Hong Kong on Wednesday as investors took a step back ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision and post-meeting statement, which they hope will provide clues about the bank's next moves.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.50 per cent, or 14.86 points, to 2,939.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.86 per cent, or 14.06 points, to 1,628.62.

AFP