[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with healthy gains, lifted by signs that new infections of coronavirus are slowing in some of the worst-hit countries, while energy firms were boosted by last week's surge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.21 per cent, or 513.01 points, to 23,749.12.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a public holiday.

AFP