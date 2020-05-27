You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish on a low

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 4:25 PM

file6ue7ei83eciq0l2q5y8.jpg
Hong Kong shares ended with losses Wednesday as traders fret over protests in the city, fearing a repeat of the violence that hit the economy last year as well as rising China-US tensions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended with losses Wednesday as traders fret over protests in the city, fearing a repeat of the violence that hit the economy last year as well as rising China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.36 per cent, or 83.30 points, to 23,301.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 per cent, or 9.74 points, to 2,836.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.86 per cent, or 15.30 points, to 1,774.22.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 04:13 PM
SME

Curated tools, discounts for merchants in up to 10 Singapore heartland precincts to go digital

MERCHANTS in heartland precincts will soon get curated solutions and discounts to go digital, in a new initiative to...

May 27, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

India wilts under heatwave

[NEW DELHI] India is wilting under a heatwave, with the temperature in places reaching 50 degrees Celsius and the...

May 27, 2020 04:07 PM
Consumer

Anytime Fitness's Asia buyer bets on post-lockdown gym craze

[MANILA] A consortium that acquired Anytime Fitness's business in Asia is betting that people will flock to gyms...

May 27, 2020 03:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SGX shares sink to 2-month low after MSCI licence expiry announcement

THE stock price of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) plunged on Wednesday after it announced that it...

May 27, 2020 03:55 PM
Transport

Nissan, Renault unveil new steps to cut costs, revamp alliance

[PARIS] Renault and Japanese partners Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors unveiled steps to standardise platforms...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.