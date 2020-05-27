Hong Kong: Stocks finish on a low

Hong Kong shares ended with losses Wednesday as traders fret over protests in the city, fearing a repeat of the violence that hit the economy last year as well as rising China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.36 per cent, or 83.30 points, to 23,301.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 per cent, or 9.74 points, to 2,836.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.86 per cent, or 15.30 points, to 1,774.22.

