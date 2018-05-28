Hong Kong: Stocks finish on positive note

Hong Kong stocks finished higher Monday, with buying fuelled by hopes that Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will go ahead next month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.67 per cent, or 204.22 points, to 30,792.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.20 per cent, or 6.22 points, to 3,135.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.22 percent, or 3.95 points, to 1,806.08.

AFP