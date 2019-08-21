You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish on positive note

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 4:39 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday, having swung back and forth through the day, with traders turning their focus to an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.15 per cent, or 38.50 points, at 26,270.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.33 points to 2,880.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.1 per cent, or 1.50 points, to 1,572.62.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Must Read

nz_sgskyline_210822.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Over half of SMEs see drop in profit margins as Singapore economy slows: SCCCI

nz_ocbc_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in talks with Singtel about virtual bank licence, say sources

Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to engage businesses on raising of retirement age, develop support package: DPM Heng

Aug 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, OUE C-Reit, OUE H-Trust, Del Monte, Soilbuild Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly