Hong Kong: Stocks finish on upbeat note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares reversed early losses to end Thursday on a high, with energy firms boosted by a surge in oil prices, though fears over the coronavirus outbreak are keeping traders on edge.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.84 per cent, or 194.27 points, to 23,280.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.69 per cent, or 46.12 points, to 2,780.64, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.26 per cent, or 37.48 points, to 1,697.56.

AFP