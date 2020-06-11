Hong Kong: Stocks finish sharply lower

Hong Kong shares tumbled Thursday in line with a global retreat following a recent rally, while investors were also spooked by Federal Reserve warnings over the US recovery and signs of a second wave of infections in parts of the country.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Thursday in line with a global retreat following a recent rally, while investors were also spooked by Federal Reserve warnings over the US recovery and signs of a second wave of infections in parts of the country.

The Hang Seng Index dived 2.27 per cent or 569.58 points to 24,480.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.78 per cent or 22.86 points to 2,920.90 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.51 per cent or 9.64 points to 1,865.30.

AFP