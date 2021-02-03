Hong Kong: Stocks finish slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eked out fresh gains on Wednesday, in line with a global advance and extending a rally from last week's rout as investors were cheered by hopes for a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng added 0.20 per cent, or 58.76 points, to 29,307.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.46 per cent, or 16.38 points, to 3,517.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.87 per cent, or 20.86 points, to 2,380.79.

AFP