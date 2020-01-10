You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week on positive note

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 4:37 PM

Exterior view of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The Hang Seng index rose 0.27 per cent, or 77.20 points, to 28,638.20.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Friday with gains as concerns over US-Iran tensions eased and investors turned their attention to US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.27 per cent, or 77.20 points, to 28,638.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.59 points, to 3,092.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.15 per cent, or 2.76 points, to 1,797.88.

