Hong Kong: Stocks finish week with another loss
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell Friday, capping a tumultuous week that saw a sharp sell-off fuelled by violent protests in the city, while investors are also unnerved by China-US trade uncertainty.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.65 per cent, or 176.36 points, to 27,118.35.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.99 per cent, or 28.77 points, to 2,881.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.81 per cent, or 27.73 points, to 1,505.06.
AFP