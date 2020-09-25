You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week with another loss

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 4:22 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished a tough week with another loss Friday as traders are spooked by rising virus cases and the imposition of economically painful containment measures in several countries.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.32 per cent or 75.65 points to 23,235.42 - leaving it down 5 per cent from last Friday's close.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.12 per cent or 3.76 points to 3,219.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.23 per cent or 5.03 points to 2,143.05.

AFP

