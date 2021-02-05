Hong Kong: Stocks finish with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished a strong week on a positive note on Friday, extending a global rally fuelled by hopes over US stimulus talks, vaccine rollouts and easing virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.60 per cent, or 175.18 points, to 29,288.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.44 per cent, or 15.45 points, to 3,501.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.16 per cent, or 27.52 points, to 2,353.27.

AFP