Hong Kong: Stocks finish with gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended Wednesday on a strong note, fuelled by hopes US lawmakers could manage to hammer out a much-needed stimulus agreement.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.75 per cent, or 184.88 points, to 24,754.42.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.09 per cent, or 3.08 points, to 3,325.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.10 per cent, or 25.15 points, to 2,254.23.
AFP
