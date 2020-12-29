Hong Kong: Stocks finish with healthy gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday on a positive note following a record lead from Wall Street as traders welcomed the passage of a huge stimulus package for the US economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.96 per cent, or 253.86 points, to 26,568.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.54 per cent, or 18.25 points, to 3,379.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.64 per cent, or 14.63 points, to 2,258.37.

AFP