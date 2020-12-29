You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with healthy gains

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 4:29 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday on a positive note following a record lead from Wall Street as traders welcomed the passage of a huge stimulus package for the US economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.96 per cent, or 253.86 points, to 26,568.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.54 per cent, or 18.25 points, to 3,379.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.64 per cent, or 14.63 points, to 2,258.37.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

