You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with losses

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 4:24 PM

file6ux776ufhecxw4k9hba.jpg
Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday, eroding most of the previous day's gains, following disappointing Chinese factory data, with tech and energy firms among the biggest losers.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday, eroding most of the previous day's gains, following disappointing Chinese factory data, with tech and energy firms among the biggest losers.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.65 per cent, or 193.70 points, to close at 29,699.11.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.52 per cent, or 15.84 points, to 3,078.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.67 per cent, or 10.97 points, to 1,636.59.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 honestbee may face tough search for buyer

Must Read

lwx_dbs_300419_47.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC lowers DBS to 'hold' after post-earnings rally

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp to raise S$500m via two note issues

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening