Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.49 per cent, or 130.56 points, to 26,667.39.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to end a broadly positive week on a negative note, with investors looking for developments in the Brexit saga and China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.49 per cent, or 130.56 points, to 26,667.39.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.48 percent, or 14.01 points, to 2,954.93 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.99 per cent, or 16.07 points, to 1,632.40.

AFP