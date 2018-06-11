You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with modest gains

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 4:45 PM

Hong Kong stocks ended up on Monday but gains were moderate ahead of the historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un and following a tumultuous Group of Seven meeting.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.34 per cent, or 105.49 points, to 31,063.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.47 per cent, or 14.37 points, to 3,052.78, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.58 per cent, or 10.22 points, to 1,741.18.

