Hong Kong: Stocks finish with more gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed with fresh gains on Thursday, in line with an advance across most of Asia, on growing optimism that US lawmakers are close to agreeing a new economic stimulus programme.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.82 per cent, or 218.09 points, to 26,678.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.13 per cent, or 37.89 points, to 3,404.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.93 per cent, or 20.97 points, to 2,269.48.

AFP