Hong Kong: Stocks finish with more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished lower Wednesday, having swung to and fro all through the day after the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rate was seen by observers as a sign the US central bank was worried about the virus impact.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index eased 0.24 per cent, or 62.75 points, to 26,222.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.63 per cent, or 18.77 points, to 3,011.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.36 per cent, or 6.82 points, to 1,895.74.

AFP