Flags of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (C) and Hong Kong (R) are seen at Exchange Square. The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.17 per cent, or 44.35 points, to close at 26,356.98.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished Monday on a positive note, squeezing out a small gain on bargain-buying after last week's sharp losses, though investors remain on edge over China's deadly virus.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.17 per cent, or 44.35 points, to close at 26,356.98.

AFP